Three arrested in connection to armed robbery

YAKIMA, WA - Three teens are being held in the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Facility in connection to an armed robbery in Yakima. Deputies say the three went inside the Wiley City Market on the 2900 Block of South Wiley Road just before 6:00 Tuesday night.

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies, Yakima Police and Washington State Patrol all responded to the scene. Witnesses say the suspects left in a gray colored car going south on Wiley city Road. The Sheriff's office then got a call saying a car with the same description lost control and went through a yard on the 9000 Block of Meadowbrook Road.

YSO found three teens matching the description of the suspects, one of them had a large amount of money, some of the clothing believed to be used in the robbery, and a gun.

All three suspects are juveniles and were booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of 1st Degree Robbery.