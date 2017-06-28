Deputies say 20-year-old Union Gap woman still missing after a week

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies are still looking for a missing 20-year-old Union Gap woman. Deputies say Kaylean Johnson was riding a Harley Davidson with 61-year-old Patrick Frawley when they crashed and went over an embankment in the Little Naches National Forest east of Chinook Pass on Highway 410 on June 23rd.

Frawley says they spent the night, but she went ahead of him to find help the next morning and hasn't been seen since. He made it out of the woods around 3:00 Monday afternoon. Medics took him to the hospital and treated him for non-life threatening injuries and dehydration.

The Kittitas County Undersheriff said in a press release, "Our SAR Coordinators, Deputy Mike McKean and Deputy Dave Houseberg are pushing all of the resources they can into this search with approximately 20 ground, K-9, 4X4, and horse search teams from Kittitas, King, and Yakima County, helicopters from the King County Sheriff's Office and the Yakima Training Center, and a rescue vehicle team from Kittitas County Fire District 7. The search will continue to ramp up overnight to include 30-40 K-9 and ground search teams and a helicopter from King County Sheriff's Office with night vision. We will continue to expand the search and bring in outside agencies as we are very concerned with the length of time Ms. Johnson has been missing."

Johnson is 4'11" weighs about 190 lbs. and was last seen wearing a pink tank top, shorts, and a harley jacket.

If you've seen her or know anything you should call deputies at (509) 925-8534.

