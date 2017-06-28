House and Senate tell Gov. Inslee they've agreed on an operating - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

House and Senate tell Gov. Inslee they've agreed on an operating budget

Posted: Updated:

OLYMPIA, WA - House and Senate budget negotiators are reporting they have reached an agreement in an operating budget for 2017-2019.

The negotiators say they were confident they would finish work on the budget and vote by the end of the day Friday. This would avoid a partial shutdown of the government.  

The agreement covers spending and resource levels. 

This is a developing story. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures