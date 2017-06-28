One mom starts a rock hunting group for Hermiston youth

HERMISTON, OR - It's summertime, and kids are out of school with lots of free time...so what can you do?

Sometimes, finding inspiration for a fun activity is right in front of our eyes. Reporter Crystal Garcia met one woman who found hers and wants to share with others.

Cassandra Evens is a Hermiston mom who is taking summer fun into her own hands by bringing the community together with her creation: the Hermiston Rock Hunt.

"I thought it would be fun for the community to get together and kind of get the kids out there in the summertime, enjoy painting some rocks together and come out here to hide them," Evens said.

Inspired by her son, nieces, and nephews who are frequent hunters and painters, Evens created the Facebook group just last week and already the participation is more than she's expected.

With close to 800 members, anyone can join in by just picking up a rock, painting it, and hiding it along trails around town for people to find.

"I made a watermelon, myself, and I made a tie-dye one," said Scarlett Erz, a 6-year-old rock hunter.

Scarlett has been hunting rocks ever since her aunt created the Hermiston Rock Hunt...along with her brother and sister, they've found rocks, painted them and are looking to keep up the habit all summer long.

"We're having a lot of fun because we are trying to make more kids come and paint rocks," said Scarlett's 7-year-old brother, Matthew.

"So many of them are beautiful and creative," said Evens. "I mean, we've got ice cream cone ones that someone included a free trip to Dairy Queen for whoever found the rock...it's just so exciting and fun for kids to find them on the trails."

If you want to learn more about the Hermiston Rock Hunt, you can visit their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/320356325067098/.