Yakima County Fire Marshal reminds citizens of ban on fireworks

YAKIMA, WA – As the 4th of July celebration approaches, the Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office would like to remind residents of the local fireworks laws.

Yakima County has a total ban on sale, use or discharge of fireworks.

• The penalty is $1000 and/or 90 days’ imprisonment.

• Fireworks purchased on the reservation are legal only for tribal members on tribal lands.

In 2016, serious firework injuries increased in Washington State by 40 percent. Washington State had 226 fireworks-related emergency incidents resulting in 67 fires and over $200,000 in property loss.

• 164 injuries occurred on the Fourth of July

• 62 percent of firework related fires occurred on the Fourth of July

Every time a firefighter responds to an incident, they put their lives at risk.

• The two leading causes of firefighter deaths are heart attack and vehicle accidents.

• Most firefighters in Yakima County are volunteers. When they respond to an incident, they leave their homes and families.

• Increased demand for resources due to fireworks incidents reduces the availability for the remainder of the community.

Patriotism is a matter of the heart that should be celebrated every day by honoring and respecting those who serve us. Have a safe and sane fireworks season. Attend a public display.