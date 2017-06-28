Prosser police investigating death of 63-year-old woman in a backyard pool

PROSSER, WA - On June 27 at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Prosser Police Department along with emergency medical personnel responded to a residence in the 100 block of SR 22 in regards to a report of a 63-year-old female who was found in a backyard pool unresponsive.

When first responders arrived, the woman did not respond to resuscitation attempts and was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and victim information is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.