Annual "Rainbow Gathering" Being Held in Oregon for 2017

KENNEWICK, WA - You may see or have already seen some hitchhikers heading towards Oregon. An annual get-together known as 'Rainbow Gathering' is planned near Izee, Oregon. Thousands of people arrived weeks early although it doesn't technically begin until July 1.

One participant is a young lady named Indigo Mae. She is from Wisconsin and is spending her summer traveling and seeing America on her own terms.

"I am trying to make my way to Oregon to go to the Rainbow Gathering. Then I'm headed to the PCT to go backpacking," said Indigo. She claims to be a seasoned hiker, however Rainbow Gathering is new for her.



"I've done some research and it's super vague. I'm very curious myself. That's part of the reason I'm going to check it out. It's just really intriguing. What I know is there's 30,000 people going to this field. They have other meetings and annual ones but this is one of the biggest ones," said Indigo.



The so-called 'Rainbow Family of Living Light' has been holding a yearly gathering since 1972. The first being held near Granby, Colorado and each year it is held in a different national forest.



"I have some coordinates and it's in this huge field area. I guess there are a bunch of camping spots. I know it's by Izee or in Izee," said Indigo.



Thousands of people have already converged on the Malheur National Forest. The official Gathering is scheduled for July 1- 7 with peak attendance on July 4.



"People call it 'coming home.' so people that are looking for rides or talk about it, say 'yeah, yeah - welcome home.' or I'm looking for a ride home," said Indigo.



To deal with the influx of people, federal prosecutors and judges have set up a temporary court especially for Rainbow. The court will handle everything from parking violations to drug offenses. So far, prosecutors have already handed out a couple dozen tickets.