Grant PUD reduces costs for voluntary purchase of alternative energy resources

EPHRATA, WA – Grant PUD commissioners voted Tuesday, June 27 to lower the price for customers wanting to buy qualified renewable energy resource attributes on top of their regular power bills. In related action, the commissioners also approved a method for customers to purchase renewable energy certificates, as well as power from a specific generation source.

Grant PUD has an obligation under Washington State law (RCW 19.29A) to provide its customers with an opportunity to buy from qualified alternative energy resources. Costs in Rate Schedule 13 were lowered from $2 per 100 kilowatt-hour block to 75 cents per 100 kWh block. The new price is more in line with changes to market conditions since Rate Schedule 13 was first adopted in 2001.

Commissioners also approved two additions to Rate Schedule 13. Rate Schedule 13REC allows for customers to purchase National Green-e Certified and Washington Qualified Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) with a minimum transaction of 1,000 megawatt-hour blocks. Rate Schedule 13SS allows for customers to make a minimum purchase for 1,000 megawatt-hour blocks of specified-source generation energy attributes. The cost to buy blocks of power in Rate Schedule 13REC and 13SS will be based on current market rates and availability and will include an administrative fee to cover Grant PUD’s expenses.

These changes give customers access to renewable energy sources. Any purchases made in Rate Schedule 13 are in addition to what customers would normally pay on their monthly Grant PUD power bill.

“With these changes, we can better partner with our customers to meet their needs as they seek to achieve their sustainability goals by leveraging our staff’s knowledge and capability.” said Dave Churchman, Grant PUD’s Chief Customer Officer. “Our customers have told us this is an important service they require and we are glad to meet their needs.”

For information on how to make purchases under Rate Schedule 13, call Grant PUD’s customer service line at (509) 766-2505.