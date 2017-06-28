Commissioners request LCB review of West Richland cannabis retail licensePosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
KFD wants to remind community of fireworks ban
KFD wants to remind community of fireworks ban
For the next week, fireworks will be the primary natural vegetation ignition source.More >>
For the next week, fireworks will be the primary natural vegetation ignition source.More >>
Richard cherry orchard is undamaged by storm
Richard cherry orchard is undamaged by storm
Monday's out-of-nowhere storm rolled through our area right in the middle of a cherry harvest.More >>
Monday's out-of-nowhere storm rolled through our area right in the middle of a cherry harvest.More >>
Concern over asbestos postponing investigation of Tanglewood Apts. fire
Concern over asbestos postponing investigation of Tanglewood Apts. fire
A fire ripped through a Kennewick apartment complex Saturday morning, leaving several people who live there with no home.More >>
A fire ripped through a Kennewick apartment complex Saturday morning, leaving several people who live there with no home.More >>
Scientists develop flu vaccine skin patches
Scientists develop flu vaccine skin patches
You may soon be able to get a flu vaccine, without the pain.More >>
You may soon be able to get a flu vaccine, without the pain.More >>
Walla Walla Search and Rescue gets a new pair of eyes...and four paws
Walla Walla Search and Rescue gets a new pair of eyes...and four paws
Walla Walla Search and Rescue is adding a new member to its team.More >>
Walla Walla Search and Rescue is adding a new member to its team.More >>
Commissioners request LCB review of West Richland cannabis retail license
Commissioners request LCB review of West Richland cannabis retail license
The Benton County Board of Commissioners has requested that the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) review the recently issued LCB License Number 4222498 for the Nirvana Cannabis Company at 4950 Arena Road, in the West Richland area.More >>
The Benton County Board of Commissioners has requested that the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) review the recently issued LCB License Number 4222498 for the Nirvana Cannabis Company at 4950 Arena Road, in the West Richland area.More >>
Grant County issues air quality public health advisory
Grant County issues air quality public health advisory
The Grant County Health District has issued an air advisory as a result of wildfires effecting air quality in the Grant County area.More >>
The Grant County Health District has issued an air advisory as a result of wildfires effecting air quality in the Grant County area.More >>
12 confirmed whooping cough cases in Grant County
12 confirmed whooping cough cases in Grant County
Grant County Health District staff are investigating 12 confirmed cases and of pertussis (whooping cough), with additional tests pending.More >>
Grant County Health District staff are investigating 12 confirmed cases and of pertussis (whooping cough), with additional tests pending.More >>
Grant PUD reduces costs for voluntary purchase of alternative energy resources
Grant PUD reduces costs for voluntary purchase of alternative energy resources
Grant PUD commissioners voted Tuesday, June 27 to lower the price for customers wanting to buy qualified renewable energy resource attributes on top of their regular power bills.More >>
Grant PUD commissioners voted Tuesday, June 27 to lower the price for customers wanting to buy qualified renewable energy resource attributes on top of their regular power bills.More >>
Annual "Rainbow Gathering" Being Held in Oregon for 2017
Annual "Rainbow Gathering" Being Held in Oregon for 2017
An annual get-together known as 'Rainbow Gathering' is planned near Izee, Oregon. Thousands of people arrived weeks early although it doesn't technically begin until July 1.More >>
An annual get-together known as 'Rainbow Gathering' is planned near Izee, Oregon. Thousands of people arrived weeks early although it doesn't technically begin until July 1.More >>