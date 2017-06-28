Scientists develop flu vaccine skin patches - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

UNITED STATES - You may soon be able to get a flu vaccine, without the pain.

Scientists at Georgia Tech have developed a skin patch that uses tiny, dissolvable needles to deliver the vaccine. Initial experiments show the patch is safe and as effective as traditional flu shots, and patients could give it to themselves.

Experts hope this alternative will increase the number of people who get vaccinated each year.

