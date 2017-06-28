Experienced firefighter shares his knowledgePosted: Updated:
South Wenas Road Fire Update part 2
Firefighter shares knowledge
South Wenas Fire Update
Brush fire burning up acreage near South Wenas Road
A flight to the past: the Wings of Freedom Tour
Experienced firefighter shares his knowledge
Fire crews are spending hours on the lines trying to put the South Wenas Fire out.
South Wenas Road has burned over 1,000 acres, firefighter numbers increase
Firefighters continue to battle a fire that's burned more than 1,000 acres of brush near Selah.
Grant County issues air quality public health advisory
The Grant County Health District has issued an air advisory as a result of wildfires effecting air quality in the Grant County area.
12 confirmed whooping cough cases in Grant County
Grant County Health District staff are investigating 12 confirmed cases and of pertussis (whooping cough), with additional tests pending.
Prosser police investigating death of 63-year-old woman in a backyard pool
On June 27 at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Prosser Police Department along with emergency medical personnel responded to a residence in the 100 block of SR 22 in regards to a report of a 63-year-old female who was found in a backyard pool unresponsive.
Yakima County Fire Marshal reminds citizens of ban on fireworks
As the 4th of July celebration approaches, the Yakima County Fire Marshal's Office would like to remind residents of the local fireworks laws.
Yakima trolleys return to Selah
Yakima's famous historic trolleys are returning to Selah on the long Fourth of July weekend.
Deputies say 20-year-old Union Gap woman still missing after a week
Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies are still looking for a missing 20-year-old Union Gap woman.
Three arrested in connection to armed robbery
Three teens are being held in the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Facility in connection to an armed robbery in Yakima.
A flight to the past: the Wings of Freedom Tour
Four different planes are participating in the Wings of Freedom nationwide tour.
