Concern over asbestos postponing investigation of Tanglewood Apts. fire

KENNEWICK, WA - A fire ripped through a Kennewick apartment complex Saturday morning, leaving several people who live there with no home.

Tonight, investigators still haven't been able to get inside the building to find out how the fire started.

Reporter Rex Carlin spoke with the executive director of the Red Cross this afternoon, who says everyone has been moved out of the makeshift shelter at Kamiakin High School and into other accommodations. The Red Cross says between six and eight people used the emergency shelter set up at Kamiakin each night it was open.

The Clean Air Authority is worried about asbestos, which is keeping fire crews from going in the building to investigate the cause of the fire.

They're hoping to get in the building sometime tomorrow.