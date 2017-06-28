Richard cherry orchard is undamaged by storm

RICHLAND, WA - Monday's out-of-nowhere storm rolled through our area right in the middle of a cherry harvest. But as Mackenzie Allen discovered today, a stroke of luck may have saved the cherries at one Richland orchard.

Ray French Orchards finished their harvest around 2:00 p.m., just hours before the storm sent wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour through the Tri-Cities.

Manager Robin French estimates about 50 percent of the u-pick crop was effected by the storm, but thankfully, promises the fruit will still taste just as sweet - even if there are a few bruises here and there. In fact, not only will the cherries still taste good, he estimates this year will be one of the best they've seen.

"It doesn't hurt the flavor, it hurts the eye appeal," French said. "But most u-pickers don't care, I mean, they just want them to taste good. If they don't taste good what's the point? It's pretty simple."

If you are planning on going to the u-pick, get there quick...they plan to be open just until about July 4th.

And a pro tip for picking cherries: while it might seem tempting to start picking off the first tree you see, the best cherries are usually a few trees back that have had more time in the sun to get nice and sweet.