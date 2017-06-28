KFD wants to remind community of fireworks ban

KENNEWICK, WA – For the next week, fireworks will be the primary natural vegetation ignition source.

The Kennewick Fire Department would like to remind our community that the discharge and possession of consumer fireworks are banned within the city limits of Kennewick. The criminal penalty for violating the ban is a Gross Misdemeanor. The maximum penalty is a $5,000 fine and up to one year in jail.

Residents are encouraged to refrain from using personal fireworks and attend one of the safe and family oriented local fireworks public displays such as the Annual River of Fire Festival in Columbia Park on the 4th of July. With very hot weather predicted, and the current condition of dry vegetation it is imperative that individuals exercise extra caution while working with equipment around dry grasses to include not driving vehicles over dried vegetation. During these conditions, citizens, firefighters and animals alike face the dangers from fast traveling fires, smoke caused respiratory illness and heat related injuries such as heat exhaustion during a fire.

Recent wildland fires in our community show the real threat by fast moving wildfires. The public is encouraged to contact their local fire or police department to check the fireworks regulations within their community.