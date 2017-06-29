Kennewick Police looking for man who fired gun in a home

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick police are looking for a suspect in a shooting investigation. Officers say 51-year-old Ross Palmer went inside a home with a gun and fired it.

Luckily no one got hit by the bullet and no one got hurt. KPD says Palmer took off before they got on scene. He was driving in a light colored four door Licoln sedan.

Police think Palmer is still armed so if you see him you shouldn't contact him and call 911 immediately.