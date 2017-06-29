Two men rescued after boat overturns in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Deputies want to remind you how important it is to wear a life jacket on the water after rescuing two men in Yakima when their boat overturned. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to Pond three near milepost 44 on Interstate 82 just before 8:00 Wednesday night.

The boat flipped when the two tried to adjust their seating. The men grabbed onto the boat and slowly started swimming to shore. Firefighters arrived and threw them a life ring before pulling them to the shore. Medics checked the men at the scene and released them.

Deputies tell us both wore life jackets, but one of them lost theirs when the boat flipped.

If you're going to be on the water be sure to wear a life jacket.