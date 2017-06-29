Benton City Giving Garden hopes to grow 1,200 pounds of fresh food for those in need

At the end of the giving garden season, the wineries plan to hold a fundraising soiree. At that event, you will be served food from the garden as you enjoy our areas best wines.

BENTON CITY, WA- Winemakers are excellent at their craft of growing from the vine to the table, but grapes are not the only thing sprouting this year.

Twelve wineries in the Benton City area are teaming up for the second year of the Giving Garden. Shae Frichette with Frichette Winery came up with the idea after finding out about the need for fresh food in our community. "I think in all agriculture we are intrinsically tied together, we all want to help and feed and build a community and we are coming together. So when Shae came up with this idea, that it's all community not competition, you know all of us local wineries jumped on board. It's so fun to see this idea she had, really take fruition and its just exploded," explained Amy Johnson with Purple Star Winery.

Last year, they grew over 1,000 pounds of fresh veggies and fruit for the Benton City Food Bank. This year, they told NBC Right Now the new goal is 1,200 pounds. "Well, we are attempting to grow beets for the first time, so I am extremely excited about that. We have kale, lettuce and strawberries. We have a small herb garden where we have thyme, and basil and sage. We have a couple plants of watermelon and pumpkins," Shae Frichette said. The wineries involved this year are Anelare, Col Solare Winery, Frichette Winery, Hedges Family Estate, Hightower Cellars, Inland Desert Nursery, Kiona Vineyards and Winery, Purple-Star Wines, Red Mountain Trails, Scooteney Flats Vineyard, Tapteil Vineyard Winery and Tucannon Cellars.

