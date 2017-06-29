MOD Pizza in Richland donates grand opening proceeds to non-profit organization

RICHLAND, WA - Judith Gidley, Executive Director of Community Action Connections (CAC) a non-profit 501 (c) 3 located in Pasco, WA announces that CAC has been awarded $6,738.80 from pizza sales at the MOD Pizza Grand Opening held on Friday May 26, 2017. Proceeds from this donation will support CAC’s vision to improve the quality of life for those in need residing in Benton and Franklin Counties.

CAC helps low-income individuals and families with emergency needs assistance, weatherization assistance, housing rent assistance, home energy assistance (LIHEAP) and more.

“Our motivation to bring MOD to new communities is driven by our desire to make a positive impact in the communities we serve," said Ally Svenson, co-founder of MOD Pizza. "We do this by paying a living wage, offering career development opportunities, and partnering with local non-profits that support the community. We are so happy to be a part of the Richland community and to support the amazing work of Community Action Connections!”