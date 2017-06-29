MOD Pizza in Richland donates grand opening proceeds to non-profit organizationPosted: Updated:
BCSO conducting high-visibility enforcement during national crackdown on boating under the influence
As the summer recreational boating season gets into full swing, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office is ramping up its enforcement efforts as part of a national crackdown on boating under the influence.More >>
Prosser police investigating death of 63-year-old woman in a backyard pool
On June 27 at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Prosser Police Department along with emergency medical personnel responded to a residence in the 100 block of SR 22 in regards to a report of a 63-year-old female who was found in a backyard pool unresponsive.More >>
MOD Pizza in Richland donates grand opening proceeds to non-profit organization
Judith Gidley, Executive Director of Community Action Connections (CAC) a non-profit 501 (c) 3 located in Pasco, WA announces that CAC has been awarded $6,738.80 from pizza sales at the MOD Pizza Grand Opening held on Friday May 26, 2017.More >>
Benton City Giving Garden hopes to grow 1,200 pounds of fresh food for those in need
Benton City Giving Garden hopes to grow 1,200 pounds of fresh food for those in needBENTON CITY, WA- Winemakers are excellent at their craft of growing from the vine to the table, but grapes are not the only thing sprouting this year. Twelve wineries in the Benton City area are teaming up for the second year of the Giving Garden. Shae Frichette with Frichette Winery came up with the idea after finding out about the need for fresh food in our community. "I think in all agriculture we are intrinsically tied together, we all want to help and feed and build a...More >>BENTON CITY, WA- Winemakers are excellent at their craft of growing from the vine to the table, but grapes are not the only thing sprouting this year. Twelve wineries in the Benton City area are teaming up for the second year of the Giving Garden. Shae Frichette with Frichette Winery came up with the idea after finding out about the need for fresh food in our community. "I think in all agriculture we are intrinsically tied together, we all want to help and feed and build a...More >>
Kennewick Police looking for man who fired gun in a home
Kennewick police are looking for a suspect in a shooting investigation.More >>
Richland cherry orchard
Tanglewood Apts Fire
Rainbow gathering
New S&R dog
Local tree service cancels appointments to tend to storm aftermath
