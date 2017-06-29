Kristina on the Course: Creative chip shots

WALLA WALLA, WA - For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina Shalhoup spoke with Wine Valley Golf Club Head Pro, John Thorsnes, about how to make creative chip shots.

"Well we're on the practice green, and you've got a hybrid in your hand," Kristina said. "What's up with that?"

"Well, sometimes when you have a long shot like we do here with not a lot of grass to go over, the best option might be a hybrid," said Thorsnes. "You've probably seen it on TV when they're at the U.S. Open or even more common, at the British Open, when they're at a course similar here to Wine Valley."

"Well, definitely good to know," replied Kristina. "Why don't you show us that shot here with that hybrid, and then, well, show us how close you can get it, and second of all, the best technique to hit the shot."

"What you want to do is approach this very similarly to a putt," Thorsnes said. "Pick your line, play the ball in the middle of your stance. You can use a putting grip, or your regular grip."

"Alright, take it for a test ride, and treat it like a putt," Kristina said. "I think you guys can do that! Thank you, John."

"You're very welcome."