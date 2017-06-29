Free eclipse glasses at local libraries for solar eclipse on August 21

RICHLAND, WA - Many people will be heading out this August to watch the total solar eclipse. The path of totality is not too far from where we are, but you will need to have special glasses to see the eclipse.

Reporter Mackenzie Allen learned that the free glasses are being handed out at libraries all over the country, including right here in our area at the Richland Public Library.

On August 21st, millions of Americans will have the opportunity to experience a total solar eclipse for the first time since 1918. Nearly 5,000 libraries and bookmobiles are giving away the glasses, thanks in part by the Moore Foundation. The Richland library will be handing them out as part of a program that encourages kids to learn more about science.

"It could be very tempting for people to look at it during the eclipse, because oh, there's something going on up there and they want to look at it," said Kelly Reed with the Richland Public Library. "It's not safe, so we got some solar eclipse glasses that make it safe and we're going to be giving those out during our summer reading program."

The Richland library will also be hosting a special solar eclipse event the day of at John Dam Plaza to teach kids more about astrology and supply glasses to anyone who still needs them.

In addition to the Richland Public Library, you can pick up a pair at any Yakima Valley Library, at the Plaza Way Library in Walla Walla, or at the Oregon Trail Libraries in Boardman.

To find out where you can get your glasses, click here: http://www.starnetlibraries.org/2017eclipse/registered-libraries-map/.