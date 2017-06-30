Project aims to bring back the magic of the Columbia River

Kennewick, WA - The Port of Kennewick along with the City of Kennewick have been working on the revitalization of Downtown Kennewick for years. Recently, the plans laid out in a study known as the The Bridge to Bridge study is bringing that goal to life.

Focusing on the area between the Blue Bridge and Cable Bridge from Columbia River up to Kennewick Avenue, the goal of this project is to create an economically viable, aesthetically pleasing, premier destination riverfront area combining unique gathering places for civic and cultural activities, successful businesses offering distinctive shopping venues, welcome living spaces, and enjoyable recreational opportunities.

NBC Right Now's Crystal Garcia talked to Skip Novakovich, President of the Port of Kennewick Commissioners, live on Wake Up Northwest 6/29/17 to find out what the current status of the project is.