Staying safe on the water this summer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Temperatures are warming up, and if you plan on heading out to enjoy the local rivers and lakes, we have some safety tips for you. No matter if you're on a boat, a kayak, or in the water, there are rules you should always follow.

"Don't operate under the influence of alcohol, wear your life jacket, and be aware of your surroundings," says Deputy Jacob Safford with Franklin County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol Unit.

This weekend in particular is the National Operation Dry Water Campaign. Agencies from all over our region are partaking and cracking down with more patrols.

"Basically what we're looking for is people operating under the influence, that includes canoes and kayaks," says Safford. Here in Washington, alcohol is allowed on your watercraft, so be responsible, you can also get a BUI by just floating without your engine being on.

Authorities recommend designating a sober skipper, to make sure you keep you and the people around you safe.