Police: Man kidnapped, assaulted by homeless in Washington

PUYALLUP, WA (AP) - Authorities say a Washington man claims he was physically and sexually assaulted for 30 hours by a homeless man in a tent.

The victim says he became separated from a friend last weekend after a concert and began wandering around Puyallup.

The victim says a homeless man offered to share drugs with him, so he followed the 42-year-old transient back to his tent.

It was then the man punched the victim, dragged him into the tent and tied him with rope.

The victim says he was able to get away 30 hours later after the man let him go outside the tent to smoke a cigarette.

Police say the man then ran toward a street and flagged down help.

The homeless man was arrested and is accused of several past rapes as well.