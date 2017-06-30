Ridgeline Drive in Kennewick to close for repairs

KENNEWICK, WA - Starting today, June 30th, and continuing until further notice, Ridgeline Drive between Clearwater Ave. and Clodfelter Road will be closed to all through traffic. Due to the recent storm, the roadway is in serious need of repair and will be closed until further notice.

Local traffic for the Canyon Ranch Subdivision and the LDS church can access Honeysuckle St from the Clearwater/Leslie Roundabout. Local traffic for the Badger Canyon Apts. and the Canyon Ranch Subdivision can access off Clodfelter Road. Please used the established detours and access points as mentioned above.

The City thanks you for your patience and cooperation.