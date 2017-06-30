Safely enjoy the Fourth of July on the Umatilla National Forest

PENDLETON, OR – With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, the Umatilla National Forest would like to remind forest visitors that fireworks and forests don’t mix. Whether you’re planning to spend the weekend camping at your favorite campground or enjoying one of several back-country trails or scenic drives, one message remains consistent: LEAVE YOUR FIREWORKS AT HOME!

Forest regulations prohibit possessing, discharging, or using any kind of fireworks, including sparklers and smoke bombs, on National Forest lands. Violators will be fined and, if found responsible for starting a forest fire, can be held liable for costly fire suppression expenses. In addition, while areas of the Umatilla National Forest look green, forest fuels will dry out quickly so please be careful with campfires, cigarettes, and chainsaws. Seasonal campfire restrictions are in effect on the Umatilla National Forest, which require visitors to build their campfire in a fire pit surrounded by dirt, rock, or commercial rings, in areas cleared of all flammable material within a three-foot radius from the edge of the pit and free of overhanging material. A shovel and one gallon of water are required to be in your possession while building and tending campfires. These requirements also apply to the use of charcoal briquettes.

All campgrounds on the Umatilla National Forest are first come, first served. For more information about the current status of forest campgrounds, trails and roads for the holiday weekend, please contact the Umatilla National Forest offices or visit the website at: www.fs.usda.gov/umatilla.