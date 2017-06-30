Spartan and Sutherland Canyon Fire Information

Friday June 30, 2017

The fires are located in Chelan, Grant, and Douglas Counties. Ownership includes BLM, state, and private lands, including critical Sage Grouse habitat. Due to more accurate mapping and better visibility for aerial observations, the number of acres burned has been reduced, and it was discovered that the Sutherland Canyon and Straight Hollow fires did not burn together. They did however burn to within ¼ mile of each other. The Incident Command Post was moved to Quincy High School to be closer to the active parts of the wildfires.

Fire: Sutherland Canyon Fire

Containment: 50%

Acres: 29,433

Location: 6 miles NW of Quincy, WA

Total Personnel: 369

Fire: Straight Hollow Fire

Containment: 75%

Acres: 8,458

Location: 11 miles NW of Quincy

Total Personnel: 50

Sutherland Canyon and Straight Hollow fire Summary: Taking advantage of light winds and decreased fire activity, firefighters have been able to make good progress building and securing containment lines. Yesterday, the majority of fire activity occurred on the southwest flank above the steep slopes along Highway 28, where fire managers utilized aircraft and ground personnel to limit fire growth in this area. Today, fire personnel will continue building containment lines to secure the southern portion of the fire. Elsewhere along the fire perimeter, crews will improve existing containment lines and mop up burning debris. The secure areas of the fire will be patrolled, and crews will also begin to repair damage resulting from fire suppression activities. The fires have been staffed with two shifts for 24-hour operations.

Fire: Spartan Fire

Containment: 81%

Acres: 8,730

Location: 9 miles SE of Wenatchee, WA

Total Personnel: 126

Spartan Fire Summary: All containment lines continued to hold with minimal fire activity exhibited. Today crews will patrol the fire and begin repair efforts from fireline suppression activities. The wildfire has been staffed with two shifts for 24-hour operations.

Evacuations: Grant County - All level 2 evacuation notices have been downgraded to level 1. Douglas County - Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to a level 1 along the Palisades Road corridor beginning at the Highway 28 juncture. Chelan County - All evacuation notifications will be lifted as of 12:00 pm today.

Smoke Impact: With a significant decrease in fire activity and smoke output, no air quality advisories are posted. For more information on smoke and air quality, please visit: wasmoke.blogspot.com