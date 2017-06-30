High risk for 2nd tunnel collapse at Hanford, DOE says - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

High risk for 2nd tunnel collapse at Hanford, DOE says

RICHLAND, WA (AP) - The U.S. Department of Energy says there is a high risk that a second tunnel filled with radioactive waste might collapse at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state.

A tunnel partially collapsed on May 9, forcing some 3,000 workers to seek shelter for a few hours.

There were no injuries.

The Energy Department said Friday it had completed an evaluation of a second tunnel on the former nuclear weapons production site and determined there is a high potential for that 53-year-old tunnel to collapse. The agency says it has an Aug. 1 deadline to develop plans to prevent that.

