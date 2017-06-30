State parks could close tomorrow if budget deal isn't reached

OLYMPIA, WA - State lawmakers are running out of time to get their $43 billion budget deal on Governor Inslee's desk. There will be a partial government shutdown if he doesn't sign it by midnight, and that would be a huge blow to holiday weekend plans for thousands of families.

If the deal isn't signed into law, families camping out at Yakima Sportsman State Park and all the other state parks across Washington will have to pack up and leave tomorrow morning.

State parks are open today, only because of a direct request from Governor Inslee. People at the campgrounds will be able to stay the night, but if the budget deal isn't signed into law by midnight, park rangers will have no choice but to escort everyone out by 11:00 a.m. tomorrow morning.

The $43 billion budget has a long way to go before approval. The legislation would first have to be voted on by the Senate before going to the House. Then it would end up in the hands of Governor Inslee.

Washington State Parks says they are hopeful a deal will be made so the parks won't shut down and families will get to enjoy the holiday weekend. But for now, all anyone can do is wait.