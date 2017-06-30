Trios Health files for Chapter 9 bankruptcyPosted: Updated:
Hometown Proud: Turkeys and wine in Benton City
This week for Hometown Proud, Kristina Shalhoup spent some time learning about everything that grows on a local and incredibly self-sufficient farm.More >>
State parks could close tomorrow if budget deal isn't reached
State lawmakers are running out of time to get their $43 billion budget deal on Governor Inslee's desk.More >>
Trios Health files for Chapter 9 bankruptcy
Trios Health officially announced today that it has filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy.More >>
High risk for 2nd tunnel collapse at Hanford, DOE says
The U.S. Department of Energy says there is a high risk that a second tunnel filled with radioactive waste might collapse at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state.More >>
Ridgeline Drive in Kennewick to close for repairs
Starting today, June 30th, and continuing until further notice, Ridgeline Drive between Clearwater Ave. and Clodfelter Road will be closed to all through traffic.More >>
Staying safe on the water this summer
Temperatures are warming up, if you plan on heading out to enjoy the local rivers and lakes, we have some safety tips for you.More >>
Project aims to bring back the magic of the Columbia River
Kennewick, WA - The Port of Kennewick along with the City of Kennewick have been working on the revitalization of Downtown Kennewick for years. Recently, the plans laid out in a study known as the The Bridge to Bridge study is bringing that goal to life. Focusing on the area between the Blue Bridge and Cable Bridge from Columbia River up to Kennewick Avenue, the goal of this project is to create an economically viable, aesthetically pleasing, premier destination riverfront area ...More >>
