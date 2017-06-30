Hometown Proud: Turkeys and wine in Benton City - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Hometown Proud: Turkeys and wine in Benton City

Posted by Kristina Shalhoup, Anchor / Reporter
BENTON CITY, WA - This week for Hometown Proud, Kristina Shalhoup spent some time learning about everything that grows on a local and incredibly self-sufficient farm.

Pete Haugland and Frank Pullum are two farmers with about two hundred turkeys. They raise the turkeys with organic grain, and they raise them for others.

They 'personalize' their livestock, meaning you could theoretically pick out a turkey, and they'd grow it and care for it for you.

And it's no secret that Benton City is in the heart of wine country. For this week's Hometown Proud, Kristina Shalhoup took a look at one local winery that guarantees a good time.

"We have about 50 acres; 42 are just our wine grape varietals," said Jenni Eddie with Chandler Reach Winery. "We have many, many different wines. We have all Italian vines, so we have Sangios, Barberas, Cabs, Ciras...the list goes on. Beautiful weather. We're on a slope from north to south, therefore we're able to get the full day of sunlight. Nice and breezy, so we get lots of wind currents, keeps the grapes dry."

