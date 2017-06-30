Hometown Proud: Turkeys and wine in Benton CityPosted: Updated:
Hometown Proud
-
Hometown Proud: Turkeys and wine in Benton City
This week for Hometown Proud, Kristina Shalhoup spent some time learning about everything that grows on a local and incredibly self-sufficient farm.
-
Hometown Proud: Job growth in Toppenish, thanks to Legends Casino
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon headed to Toppenish, where he checked out how Legends Casino is experiencing growth.
-
Hometown Proud: Generations of hops farmers in Toppenish
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon went to Toppenish and checked out Brulotte Farms, where they told him about their hops.
-
Hometown Proud: The Frazier Farmstead Museum in Milton-Freewater
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Kristina Shalhoup went down to Milton-Freewater to learn about some of the history behind the area.
Hometown Proud: Pineapple Pete's Shaved Ice
WALLA WALLA, WA- Pineapple Pete's Shaved Ice started in College Place out of a shed and they've since outgrown that shed and moved into a storefront. One of the owners told us the shed was, "10 by 13 and it was for two summers we were operating from that" says Slvic Tkachev. Five years ago Tkachev and his co-owner Marc Hernandez were co-workers facing cutbacks at work and that's what sparked this leap of faith. "I had shaved ice machine and he had mon...
-
Hometown Proud: Plowing crops by horse in College Place
For three years, Hayshaker Farm has been doing things a little differently.
-
Hometown Proud: Lexington veterinarian helping livestock
LEXINGTON, OR.-- Dick Temple has been a veterinarian for decades, and he's spent three of them in Lexington. Since the area is so filled with livestock, his usual patients can weigh a few-hundred pounds.
-
Hometown Proud: Grain & cattle growing agriculture industry
LEXINGTON, OR.-- If you're driving through the farms and fields surrounding Lexington, you've probably realized that you're in a kingdom of agriculture... and if that's the case, then the Thompsons could be considered the royal family.
-
Hometown Proud: A gardening club unlike any other in Umatilla
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Rex Carlin learned that one Umatilla club has been keeping the city looking good since the 1930s.
-
Hometown Proud: Some unique Oregon history in the town of Umatilla
For this week's segment of Hometown Proud, we got a one-stop-shop history lesson for Umatilla's past.
-
-
This week for Hometown Proud, Kristina Shalhoup spent some time learning about everything that grows on a local and incredibly self-sufficient farm.More >>
State parks could close tomorrow if budget deal isn't reached
State lawmakers are running out of time to get their $43 billion budget deal on Governor Inslee's desk.More >>
Trios Health files for Chapter 9 bankruptcy
Trios Health officially announced today that it has filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy.More >>
High risk for 2nd tunnel collapse at Hanford, DOE says
The U.S. Department of Energy says there is a high risk that a second tunnel filled with radioactive waste might collapse at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state.More >>
Ridgeline Drive in Kennewick to close for repairs
Starting today, June 30th, and continuing until further notice, Ridgeline Drive between Clearwater Ave. and Clodfelter Road will be closed to all through traffic.More >>
Staying safe on the water this summer
Temperatures are warming up, if you plan on heading out to enjoy the local rivers and lakes, we have some safety tips for you.More >>
Project aims to bring back the magic of the Columbia River
Kennewick, WA - The Port of Kennewick along with the City of Kennewick have been working on the revitalization of Downtown Kennewick for years. Recently, the plans laid out in a study known as the The Bridge to Bridge study is bringing that goal to life. Focusing on the area between the Blue Bridge and Cable Bridge from Columbia River up to Kennewick Avenue, the goal of this project is to create an economically viable, aesthetically pleasing, premier destination riverfront area ...More >>
Hometown Proud Benton City Wine
Hometown Proud: Turkeys
Trios bankruptcy
