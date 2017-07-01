Family homeless after drunk driver crashes into duplex

KENNEWICK, WA.-- One man is recovering after a drunk driver destroyed his home on Saturday morning.

According to Kennewick Police, Jarrod Mendenhall was driving under the influence, and ran a stop sign at the intersection of S Conway Place and W 4th Avenue. He then crashed his car into a duplex apartment, where Aaron Myers and his son were living.

Myers received non-life-threatening injuries to his head and face. His son and Mendenhall were both unharmed. However, the damage to the home was extreme.

Joaquin Ramirez, who lives in the other half of the duplex, said the crash woke him up, and he ran outside to help.

"We're neighbors we're here to help each other," Ramirez told KNDU. "You know the first thing I thought was the boys. I have a one-year-old, so the first thing I thought was the boy. So I ran out and helped them out, you know?"

Mendenhall is currently booked in the Benton County Jail.

If you'd like to help Aaron Myers and his son as they move forward from this incident, you can do so here.