Family homeless after drunk driver crashes into duplexPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Gov. Jay Inslee signs $43.7 billion budget
Gov. Jay Inslee signs $43.7 billion budget
The latest on budget deliberations at the Washington state legislature.More >>
The latest on budget deliberations at the Washington state legislature.More >>
Family homeless after drunk driver crashes into duplex
Family homeless after drunk driver crashes into duplex
One man is recovering after a drunk driver destroyed his home on Saturday morning. According to Kennewick Police, Jarrod Mendenhall was driving under the influence, and ran a stop sign at the intersection of S Conway Place and W 4th Avenue. He then crashed his car into a duplex apartment, where Aaron Myers and his son were living.More >>
One man is recovering after a drunk driver destroyed his home on Saturday morning. According to Kennewick Police, Jarrod Mendenhall was driving under the influence, and ran a stop sign at the intersection of S Conway Place and W 4th Avenue. He then crashed his car into a duplex apartment, where Aaron Myers and his son were living.More >>
Duplex Crash Update
Duplex Crash Update
Hometown Proud Benton City Wine
Hometown Proud Benton City Wine
Hometown Proud: Turkeys
Hometown Proud: Turkeys
Trios bankruptcy
Trios bankruptcy
Solar eclipse glasses
Solar eclipse glasses
Sweet onion farmer
Sweet onion farmer
Force Dynamics
Force Dynamics
Benton City Giving Garden
Benton City Giving Garden