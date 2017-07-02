KPD investigating two suspicious fires

KENNEWICK, WA.-- Right now the Kennewick Police Department is investigating two fires that happened early Sunday morning.

The first began just after midnight at the Kennewick City Shops. It burned a lawn mower, trailer, and two trucks before firefighters could contain the flames. Then, at 1:51 AM, just as they were wrapping up the scene, those firefighters got a call about a second fire at a house on the intersection of S Beech Street and E 5th Avenue.

That fire burned a garage, but also involved two vehicles. Because of those similarities, and the physical proximity of both fire, KPD is investigating them as suspicious.

They say that if you see anything out of the ordinary, or have any tips, call their non-emergency line at 509-628-0333.