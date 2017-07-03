Silver Dollar Fire burns more than 20,000 acres

UPDATE 7/4:

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - Firefighters are now saying the Silver Dollar Fire is 60% contained. So far the fire has burned more than 20,000 acres.

Firefighters built containment lines Monday night around the perimeter of the fire. The lines stopped the fire from growing near State Routes 24 and 240. Overnight, firefighters say the flames didn't escape the established containment lines.

Today firefighters are planning to secure the containment lines and mop up burning debris.

Repair work will start in certain areas. This includes smoothing out berms along dozer lines, building water bars on steep slopes to limit erosion and fix fences cut for access.

The Incident Command Post is located at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratories in Richland. Firefighters from all over the state and some from Oregon have responded to help with the flames.

All road closures and evacuation notices have been lifted.

Firefighters are warning people to be very careful while they enjoy their celebrations because fires can grow very rapidly.

--------------------------------------------------------------

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - Firefighters are working to put out a fire that has forced road closures and work delays for Hanford employees. The Silver Dollar Fire has burned 10,000 acres of grass near State Route 24 since it started Sunday afternoon. Right now firefighters say the fire is 30% contained.

The Washington State Department of Transportation closed SR 24 from Vernita Bridge to the Junction of SR 241 around 10 p.m. SR 240 is also closed from the Junction of SR 24 to the Junction of SR 225.

Right now we don't know what started the fire or when the road will reopen.

The Columbia River is closed from Priest Rapids Dam south to south of Vernita Bridge. Firefighting aircrafts are pulling water from river to help fight the fire.

For Hanford Employee delays, click here.