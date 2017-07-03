Silver Dollar Fire forces road closures and work delays

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Firefighters are working to put out a fire that has forced road closures and work delays for Hanford employees. The Silver Dollar Fire has burned 10,000 acres of grass near State Route 24 since it started Sunday afternoon. Right now firefighters say the fire is 30% contained.

The Washington State Department of Transportation closed SR 24 from Vernita Bridge to the Junction of SR 241 around 10 p.m. SR 240 is also closed from the Junction of SR 24 to the Junction of SR 225.

Right now we don't know what started the fire or when the road will reopen.

The Columbia River is closed from Priest Rapids Dam south to south of Vernita Bridge. Firefighting aircrafts are pulling water from river to help fight the fire.

