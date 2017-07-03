Silver Dollar Fire now 100% contained

7-6-17 UPDATE:

RICHLAND, WA -

SILVER DOLLAR UPDATE

July 6, 2017 @ 900 am

Acres – 30,984

Containment – 100%

Personnel - 131

Start Date – Sunday July 2, 2017

Location – 30 miles NW of Richland, WA

Cause – Unknown

Fuel Type – Grass/Brush

This will be the final update for the Silver Dollar Fire unless significant fire activity occurs.

Working in the temperatures that exceeded 100 degrees, firefighters continued securing the fire perimeter and extinguishing smoldering debris within containment lines. The majority of repair work to address the impacts resulting from the fire suppression effort was also completed yesterday. This work includes; smoothing out berms along dozer lines, constructing water bars on steep slopes to limit erosion and repairing fences cut for access during the fire suppression effort.

Today fire crews will patrol the fire area and extinguish any heat they find. A transfer of fire management responsibilities back to the local agencies will occur today at 8:00 pm. Fire managers will adjust the number of firefighters to accommodate the current and expected workload. The Incident Command Post located at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratories in Richland, Washington will be dismantled. The fire information number will be deactivated today at 8:00 pm.

Unburned pockets of fuel located well inside containment lines along steep, rocky slopes above the Columbia River may continue to burn, but pose no risk of the fire escaping established control lines. Several columns of dust, also known as dust devils, were reported to authorities as smoke columns. Please note that hot, dry weather coupled with atmospheric instability will create dust columns that may resemble smoke.

Jurisdiction/Agencies Involved:

Spokane District Bureau of Land Management, Southeast Washington Department of Natural Resources, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Yakima County, US Fish and Wildlife Service, US Department of Defense, US Department of Energy, US Coast Guard, and private land.

Southeast Washington All Hazard Type 3 Interagency Team would like to thank the local communities for their patience and support for the firefighters that worked to suppress the Silver Dollar Fire. Incident Commander Chris Hutsell says, “Our team would like to thank the community and all of the cooperating agencies for their support. Collaboration from many individuals, agencies and organizations made our fire suppression effort a success.”

7-5-17 UPDATE:

RICHLAND, WA - Helicopters and airplanes fighting the Silver Dollar Fire near the Hanford site were forced to land Tuesday after a drone got in the way.

Right now, Benton and Yakima County Sheriff's deputies are trying to find out who was flying the drone over the restricted area.

Today, reporter Jaclyn Selesky spoke with crews at the Silver Dollar Fire as well as the Benton County Prosecutor. They told her they don't know who's responsible for flying the drone over the fire. Prosecutor Andy Miller said they don't speculate on charges until they get the full report on what exactly happened.

To recount what happened, a drone flew in the wildfire area around 11:20 Tuesday morning, causing fire crews to ground all air resources. This means pilots couldn't get any water to the fire.

"Even when they get grounded that's costly to have these aircrafts assigned to the fire and they're not able to perform their duties," said Jacob Welsh, fire information officer for the Silver Dollar Fire. "So we're basically wasting money, wasting time and we're putting those pilots up there at risk."

In addition to the air resources being interrupted, there was another problem on the ground. A driver hit a fire truck around 8:00 last night. Firefighters say you should drive cautiously around SR 240 and Highway 24 because traffic can get backed up near the fire.

Right now, the fire is 85% contained and some crews from federal, state, and county are being released.

--------------------------------------------------------------

7-5-17 UPDATE:

RICHLAND, WA -

SILVER DOLLAR FIRE UPDATE

July 5, 2017 @ 0900

Acres – 23,350

Containment - 85%

Personnel - 282

Start Date – Sunday July 2, 2017

Location – 30 miles NW of Richland, WA

Cause – Unknown

Fuel Type – Grass/Brush

Firefighters completed a burnout yesterday along Midway Substation Road that secured the northwest section of the wildfire. Fire crews patrolled the fire perimeter and extinguished smoldering debris 50 to 100 feet inward from the fire’s edge. Un-burned pockets of fuel well inside containment lines and located along steep, rocky slopes above the Columbia River may continue to burn as supervisors are reluctant to assign firefighters to these areas.

A drone intrusion occurred over the fire area yesterday morning at about 11:20 am, and as a precautionary measure, all aircraft assigned to the fire was temporarily grounded. Additionally, a vehicle accident occurred near the fire area when a local driver struck a firefighter’s vehicle.

For the third consecutive day, a night shift was implemented to ensure the fire did not escape containment lines. Fire managers do not anticipate a night shift this evening and will adjust staffing based on the current and expected workload.

Firefighters will continue securing fire lines and mopping up burning debris as they work towards full containment. Repair work to address the impacts resulting from fire suppression activities will be implemented. These measures include; smoothing out berms along dozer lines, constructing water bars on steep slopes to limit erosion and repairing fences cut for access during the fire suppression effort.

The Incident Command Post is located at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratories in Richland, Washington. Multiple jurisdictions and agencies are involved.

Jurisdiction/Agencies Involved:

Spokane District Bureau of Land Management, Southeast Washington Department of Natural Resources, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Yakima County, US Fish and Wildlife Service, US Department of Defense, US Department of Energy, US Coast Guard, and private land.

Safety Message:

If a drone is detected flying over or near a wildfire, this intrusion will prevent air tankers from dropping fire retardant, helicopters from dropping water and other aircraft from performing wildfire suppression missions until it can be confirmed that the drone has left the area and fire managers are confident it will not return.

Team 2 encourages residents and visitors to drive cautiously and defensively due to increased traffic in the fire area. Also, with hot and dry weather forecasted for the region, any new fire start has the potential to spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior.

--------------------------------------------------------------

7-4-17 UPDATE:

RICHLAND, WA - A drone grounded the air attack of the Silver Dollar Fire on and near the Hanford site.

We broke the news just after 11:20 this morning, when crews spotted the drone from above the airspace and called it in.

Reporter Rex Carlin learned today that the air attacks on the fire had to be grounded because unauthorized drones in any airspace are dangerous.

Three helicopters dropping water onto the fire via buckets had to stop work this morning. A crew flying above the airspace noticed the drone and called it in. The drone had been flying over the fire perimeter, something fire crews have a zero-tolerance policy on. They say they will always ground their crews for safety, and that can allow the fire to grow.

To find out more about where and when you can fly your drone, get ahold of the nearest land management agency.

As far as the Silver Dollar Fire goes, this afternoon it's still over 20,000 acres in size, and at last check, about 60 percent contained.

--------------------------------------------------------------

7-4-17 UPDATE:

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - Firefighters are now saying the Silver Dollar Fire is 60% contained. So far the fire has burned more than 20,000 acres.

Firefighters built containment lines Monday night around the perimeter of the fire. The lines stopped the fire from growing near State Routes 24 and 240. Overnight, firefighters say the flames didn't escape the established containment lines.

Today firefighters are planning to secure the containment lines and mop up burning debris.

Repair work will start in certain areas. This includes smoothing out berms along dozer lines, building water bars on steep slopes to limit erosion and fix fences cut for access.

The Incident Command Post is located at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratories in Richland. Firefighters from all over the state and some from Oregon have responded to help with the flames.

All road closures and evacuation notices have been lifted.

Firefighters are warning people to be very careful while they enjoy their celebrations because fires can grow very rapidly.

--------------------------------------------------------------

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - Firefighters are working to put out a fire that has forced road closures and work delays for Hanford employees. The Silver Dollar Fire has burned 10,000 acres of grass near State Route 24 since it started Sunday afternoon. Right now firefighters say the fire is 30% contained.

The Washington State Department of Transportation closed SR 24 from Vernita Bridge to the Junction of SR 241 around 10 p.m. SR 240 is also closed from the Junction of SR 24 to the Junction of SR 225.

Right now we don't know what started the fire or when the road will reopen.

The Columbia River is closed from Priest Rapids Dam south to south of Vernita Bridge. Firefighting aircrafts are pulling water from river to help fight the fire.

For Hanford Employee delays, click here.