Kayakers find body floating in Yakima River

GRANGER, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says they've recovered a body from the Yakima River. Deputies responded to the State Route 223 Bridge where it crosses the Yakima River just east of the Granger Boat Launch around 4:00 Sunday afternoon. Two people kayaking in the area reported seeing a body floating in the river.

They think it could be the same 27-year-old man who went missing after swimming with his friends last week.

The body has been turned over to the Yakima County Coroner but hasn't been identified yet.

This is a developing story.