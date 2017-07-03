Fireworks to blame for Highway 12 Milepost 188 fire

NACHES, WA - State Resources are being freed up to help local crews fighting the Highway 12-Milepost 188 fire burning in Naches. It started just after 11:00 Saturday night near Tieton Road, investigators say fireworks are to blame.

Winds pushed this fire quickly over the weekend, at one point forcing 125 people to leave their homes. Washington State Patrol Chief, John Batiste, issued state mobilization around 8:00 Sunday morning.

At least 151 firefighters responded to the scene. So far one unoccupied outbuilding has been destroyed.

Firefighters say winds and the location of the fire is making it difficult to contain. Chief Alan Baird with Naches Fire Rescue says, "It is kind of on very steep terrain and it is inaccessible by vehicle we have to walk in, and a lot of the fire is isolated by some basalt rock buttes so we have to get in there and get it out."

Right now, level two evacuations are in place for people in the area. South Naches Road between Ranger and Rosenkranz Road as well as the Naches Tieton Road from Ranger to Potter are still closed.

So far the fire has burned 357 acres and is about 30% contained. Firefighters say they don't expect it to grow much past its current size.

Using fireworks is illegal in Yakima County.