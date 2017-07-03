Fireworks to blame for Highway 12 Milepost 188 fire, now 30% contained

7-3-17 UPDATE:

NACHES, WA - Fire crews continue to battle the Highway 12 milepost 188 fire in Naches. It has so far burned hundreds of acres, and firefighters say it started by fireworks.

Reporter Gilbert Magallon learned earlier today that the fire is now 30 percent contained. Firefighters are currently battling flare ups to prevent any growth. There is a Red Flag Warning for the area.

The fire started Saturday night a little bit after 11:00 p.m., on a hillside south of the Naches River. The Sheriff's Department says that a Naches man was firing bottle rockets.

Wind caused the fire to quickly spread and nearly 125 people had to evacuate near South Naches Road. Reinforcements were needed and the state took over. Right now, 20 engines, 5 hand crews, and 4 tender vehicles are on scene. So far, only an out-building has been lost, but a firefighter was hurt, after he burned his fingers.

A Level I Evacuation is in place. There are still road closures in effect along South Naches Road. Firefighters want to remind everyone that fireworks are illegal in Yakima County.

The man who fired the fireworks is now facing charges.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

7-3-17 ORIGINAL STORY:

NACHES, WA - State Resources are being freed up to help local crews fighting the Highway 12-Milepost 188 fire burning in Naches. It started just after 11:00 Saturday night near Tieton Road, investigators say fireworks are to blame.

Winds pushed this fire quickly over the weekend, at one point forcing 125 people to leave their homes. Washington State Patrol Chief, John Batiste, issued state mobilization around 8:00 Sunday morning.

At least 151 firefighters responded to the scene. So far one unoccupied outbuilding has been destroyed.

Firefighters say winds and the location of the fire is making it difficult to contain. Chief Alan Baird with Naches Fire Rescue says, "It is kind of on very steep terrain and it is inaccessible by vehicle we have to walk in, and a lot of the fire is isolated by some basalt rock buttes so we have to get in there and get it out."

Right now, level two evacuations are in place for people in the area. South Naches Road between Ranger and Rosenkranz Road as well as the Naches Tieton Road from Ranger to Potter are still closed.

So far the fire has burned 357 acres and is about 30% contained. Firefighters say they don't expect it to grow much past its current size.

Using fireworks is illegal in Yakima County.