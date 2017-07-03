Names for flames: how firefighters name the fires they fight

KENNEWICK, WA - We have a lot of fires to keep track of right now...some of them with longer names than others.

Reporter Kristina Shalhoup spoke with firefighters today about how they actually name the fires they're fighting.

Firefighters are currently handling the Highway 12 milepost 88 fire and the Silver Dollar fire, and how they got those names is actually quite simple. It's usually up to the first Incident Commander on scene to give the fire a name.

As Kristina learned from Richland firefighters at the Silver Dollar fire this morning, these burns all get their names based off of any major landmarks near the point where they began.

When she spoke with the Kennewick Fire Department though, she learned that there's a definite distinction in the name based on if the fire is in the city or the county.

Fires inside city lines are usually named after businesses or blocks.

County fires are a little tougher, considering there are less landmarks to choose from. That's how they came up with a name like "Highway 12 milepost 88".

But no matter what they name them, we thank all the firefighters for keeping us safe this fire season.