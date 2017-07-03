Football impairment study shows no evidence of long-term cognition problems

PENNSYLVANIA - A study of men who played high school football in the 1950's finds no evidence of long-term cognition problems related to the sport.

The research from the University of Pennsylvania included nearly 4,000 men now in their 60's and 70's. There was no difference in measures of depression or cognition between men who played high school football and those who did not.

Experts caution, this study may not apply to today's teenage athletes because of differences in playing styles and rules.

It's still crucial to take steps to reduce concussions and recognize them when they occur.