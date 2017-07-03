Lawn mower hits rock, sparks lot fire in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - A vacant lot just off of Edison Street and Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick caught fire this afternoon, torching the whole property.

Kennewick Fire Department told reporter Rex Carlin that a lawn mower hit a rock as a man was trying to cut down the tall, dry grass on the property to create a buffer zone between the grass and nearby homes.

KFD says mowing tall, dry grass is what you're supposed to do, but in these conditions it's too dry, so you should wait to cut it down. Or you could use a weed eater or another piece of equipment that won't give off any sparks.

This fire is estimated to be around four acres, and the lot is surrounded by apartment complexes and other residences.

No buildings were damaged, but a few cars were. There were no injuries.