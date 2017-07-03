4th of July events in Pasco and Kennewick

PASCO, WA - Today, City of Pasco officials were hard at work preparing for a busy day tomorrow.

The celebration kicks off with breakfast at 7:00 a.m. at Memorial Park. Then at 10:00 a.m., Hapo's Grand Old 4th Parade will start at the corner of Sylvester Street and 4th Avenue.

"Right behind me there's the stage trailer for the announcer for the parade," explained Recreation Services Manager, Brent Kubalek. "So as the parade passes by the announcer will be announcing each of the entrances and will share a little bit about them."

The City of Pasco will have its annual fireworks show at Gesa Stadium. It's free to attend and there will be live music.

"The gates will open at 4:30," said Kubalek. "There will be entertainment; music and a band playing and the fireworks show itself will start at 10:00 p.m."

In its 31st year, the City of Kennewick will also be hosting its annual fireworks show. The River of Fire Festival starts at 6:00 a.m. in Columbia Park. There will be live music, food, train rides for kids, and more.

"It's a celebration of our country, our freedom, and also of the community that we have here, and the support that's there," Kubalek said.