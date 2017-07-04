Garage catches fire early Tuesday morning in YakimaPosted: Updated:
Garage catches fire early Tuesday morning in Yakima
Right now, firefighters are investigating a garage fire in Yakima.
Fireworks to blame for Highway 12 Milepost 188 fire, now 30% contained
State Resources are being freed up to help local crews fighting the Highway 12-Milepost 188 fire burning in Naches.
Kayakers find body floating in Yakima River
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says they've recovered a body from the Yakima River.
State parks could close tomorrow if budget deal isn't reached
State lawmakers are running out of time to get their $43 billion budget deal on Governor Inslee's desk.
Firefighters are making progress on containing South Wenas Road fire
Firefighters continue to battle a fire that's burned more than 1,000 acres of brush near Selah.
Mosquitos carrying West Nile virus discovered in Yakima County
West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes from Yakima County – the first confirmed detection this year.
Prosser police investigating death of 63-year-old woman in a backyard pool
On June 27 at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Prosser Police Department along with emergency medical personnel responded to a residence in the 100 block of SR 22 in regards to a report of a 63-year-old female who was found in a backyard pool unresponsive.
Two men rescued after boat overturns in Yakima
Deputies want to remind you how important it is to wear a life jacket on the water after rescuing two men in Yakima when their boat overturned.
Experienced firefighter shares his knowledge
Fire crews are spending hours on the lines trying to put the South Wenas Fire out.
Grant County issues air quality public health advisory
The Grant County Health District has issued an air advisory as a result of wildfires effecting air quality in the Grant County area.
