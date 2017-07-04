Garage catches fire early Tuesday morning in Yakima - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Garage catches fire early Tuesday morning in Yakima

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - Right now, firefighters are investigating a garage fire in Yakima. The fire started on the 1500 Block of Fairbanks Avenue just before 4:00 Tuesday morning. 

When firefighters got on scene, they found a garage fully engulfed. Luckily they got the flames under control quickly. Medics examined a resident at the scene, but didn't have to take him to a hospital. 

This is a developing story. 
 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures