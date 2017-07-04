Yakima Police find body floating in pond

YAKIMA, WA - An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday morning for the woman's body found floating in a pond at Kiwanis Park. Yakima Police responded to the park around 9:30 Monday morning for reports of something floating in the water. After they got on scene they found out it was a body.

Firefighters helped pull the body to shore and responders determined it was a woman's body. Officers say there's no sign of trauma and they haven't identified her yet.

Right now, the case is under investigation.