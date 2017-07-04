Ways to Celebrate the Fourth of July in our area

NBC RIGHT NOW - The city of Yakima will be holding their apple Jam Battle of the Bands Contest. Starting at 12:30 some local bands will battle it out to win money and the chance to play at the fireworks show. The winner will be announced at 3:25 just before the Fourth of July Parade. The fireworks show starts at 10:00 tonight.

The City of Pasco will be starting the day at 7:00 with the Kiwannis Pancake Breakfast at Memorial Park.

The Camp Patriot Fun Run starts at 8:00 at Gesa Stadium. The Red, White, and Boom Softball Tournament starts at the Pasco Sporting Complex.

The Cardboard Regatta will start at noon at Memorial Pool.

Inflatables, a 5 vs. 5 Soccer Tournament, and the Show & Shine Car Show will be from noon to 6 p.m. at the Pasco Sporting Complex.

Then at 10:00 HAPO's Grand Old 4th parade starts at the corner of Sylvester Street and 4th Avenue.

Later tonight the city will be having it's annual fireworks show at Gesa stadium, the doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

In Kennewick, they'll be having their 31st River of Fire Festival the music starts at 5:00 and the fireworks start at 10:00.