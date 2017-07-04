Drone detected over Silver Dollar Fire perimeter, grounds air attack

NEAR RICHLAND, WA - Fire crews working the Silver Dollar Fire on and near the Hanford site confirm a UAV (drone) grounded the air attack at around 11:20 a.m. on the 4th of July. Three helicopters dropping water on the fire via buckets were grounded.



Public Information Officer Jacob Welsh says an aerial crew that flies above the air space detected the drone Tuesday morning and immediately reported it.



Fire crews have a zero tolerance policy concerning drones over fire perimeters. It is very dangerous for pilots and grounding flights because of drones can prove costly in the firefighting effort.



Check back for updates.