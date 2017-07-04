Dialed In: Miner's burgers have been a year-round tradition for nearly 70 years

YAKIMA, WA - Hamburgers are, of course, a summer favorite - but for one Yakima business, burgers have been a year-round staple since 1948. In perhaps the most delicious Dialed In yet, we sit down with a fourth generation member of the Miner family.



Ed and Irene Miner owned a grocery store in the Seattle area during the depression and they wanted out. So, the Miner's moved eastward and mulled over new business ventures. Today, David Miner and his sister, Rachel, are running the burger joint.



"My grandpa was thinking of this idea," explained David. "He talked about it with his family and said you know what, we should start a drive in. No one really had a drive-in back then. He said i want a place that sells hamburgers and so they started miner's. To my knowledge this is the first restaurant to have a drive through ever."



While restaurants are notoriously hard to keep open in business, the Miner's have made their burgers a household name.



"I would have to say our loyal customers," explained David. "We have thousands of loyal customers and fantastic employees. There's one woman who works here, Julie, she's been here for 39 years. Couple people have worked here over 20 years and almost all the people who work here have been here at least ten years."



Click on the video to learn more about the history of Miner's and some of the weirdest requests they've had, since everything is always cooked-to-order.