Multiple agencies in Richland called out for domestic dispute, ends in arrest

RICHLAND, WA - We received a lot of messages and calls from viewers today, asking about the police activity in Richland that closed off part of Jadwin Avenue.

Reporter Jaclyn Selesky learned that multiple agencies had responded to a domestic dispute involving a child that turned into an hours-long standoff.

It all happened on the 1600 block of Jadwin Avenue in Richland. Captain Jeff Taylor with Richland Police told us 29-year-old Phillip Zermeno threatened his girlfriend with a knife. Once he fell asleep, she was able to get out of the apartment and call the police.

"She managed to get out of the apartment and what she told us was there was a 9-year-old child still inside the residence with the male," Capt. Taylor said. "So we had to be real careful with how we handled it because we didn't want to put the child in any jeopardy."

The boy eventually came out on his own. Capt. Taylor said the safety of the child was their biggest concern.

Police also warned residents to leave the area or stay put because Zermeno is a violent felon, who shouldn't have been at the apartment in the first place because of a no-contact order.

Police arrested Zermeno on charges of assault and felony violation of that protection order.