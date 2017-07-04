New "snap map" feature on Snapchat is raising concerns

UNITED STATES - Across America, Snapchat - a popular social media app very popular with kids - has a new feature all parents should know about. The new feature could be sharing where your child is right now.

Snapchat's new snap map location feature allows its users to turn on a feature that lets them share their exact location with friends on the social networking site in real time.

"I just feel that it's a little too much information out there for everyone to see," said Diana Larock, a Snapchat user.

To some, the feature is just the latest innovation bringing us together in the information age. But for some internet experts, it raises questions about privacy and security.

"Any Snapchat user can potentially see where you are," said Brian Kelly, A chief information security officer for Quinnipiac University.

For Kelly, the snap map raises big red flags because so many users are still children and could be unknowingly making themselves targets for predators.

"The stranger danger that we used to tell our kids about be on the lookout for a creepy van," he said. "Now they don't need the van anymore. They can just go onto an application and find out where you are at any time."

"I think its kind of creepy because everyone can see who you are and a lot of people don't know how to turn the location off, so it could be dangerous," said another Snapchat user, Megan Thorpe.

It's important to note that the snap map feature is off by default, and has to be turned on. Still, security experts say parents should stay up-to-date about the apps sharing their kids' locations and then make sure their kids limit their audience or shut them off altogether.

"It's really important for the parents to reach out or speak to their kids about the dangers of the location in any application whether its Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, any of those," Kelly said.