Grandview woman celebrates turning 104 years old

SUNNYSIDE, WA - The Fourth of July means celebrating our independence. But for one Grandview woman, it's even more special. Today, she celebrates being alive for more than a century.

Ruth Dietrich is turning 104 years old today.

"I don't know...I didn't think I was that old," Dietrich laughed.

She's surrounded by her family and friends.

"She's spunky, she asks the questions, then she has a cute little giggle," said Manny Dietrich, a second cousin. "I think the girls will admit to that, she's always giggling."

"We were friends form the first day, she is a wonderful lady," said friend Louis Poe. "She's funny, she's got a great since of humor and she loves to have her feet pushed."

Dietrich worked on her cherry farm for most of her life. She didn't stop working until she turned 100. Now she is staying at the Sun Terrace Retirement and Assisted Living Community in Sunnyside. She credits her hard work as the key to a long life.

Dietrich and her loved ones hope they can continue to celebrate more of her birthdays.